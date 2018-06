Ousted Youngspiration lawmaker Yau Wai-ching poses for a photo next to the road where she joined other activists to take part in the 2014 Umbrella Revolution, in Hong Kong, China, Jun. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Pro-independence legislator-elect from the Youngspiration political party Sixtus 'Baggio' Leung (C) is surrounded by a media scrum after entering Hong Kong's Legislative Council chamber in Hong Kong, China, Oct. 26, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Ousted Hong Kong lawmakers Yau Wai-ching (C-L) and Baggio Leung (C) speak during a press conference as they arrive at Hong Kong's Eastern Magistrates Court to face charges of unlawful assembly in Hong Kong, China, Apr. 28, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

A court in Hong Kong sentenced two disqualified pro-democracy lawmakers on Monday to a month in prison for storming a legislative council meeting two years ago, according to public-owned broadcaster RTHK.

Sixtus Baggio Leung, 31, and Yau Wai-ching, 26, along with three others were sentenced to four weeks of imprisonment for a scuffle with security officers in 2016, when they tried to barge into a meeting after they were disqualified from taking office.