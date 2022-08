Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee arrives at a press conference at the Central Government Offices in Hong Kong, China, 08 August 2022. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee speaks during a press conference at the Central Government Offices in Hong Kong, China, 08 August 2022. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee speaks during a press conference at the Central Government Offices in Hong Kong, China, 08 August 2022. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong will shorten to three days the mandatory quarantine international travelers arriving in the city must undergo, authorities reported Monday.

This measure, which will start Friday, will be the second reduction this year, after going from two weeks of quarantine to just one in March.