A man wears a mask as he walks past a sign providing information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 disease in Hong Kong, China, 06 April 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong managed the first wave of coronavirus infections without resorting to a complete lockdown, opting for an increase in testing, contact tracing and changes in the behavior of the population.

A study published Friday by The Lancet Public Health maintains that these measures create less disruption in society and the economy than a strict lockdown, but they are effective in controlling the spread of COVID-19. EFE-EPA