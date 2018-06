Pedestrians walk past an electronic billboard showing the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong, China, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEROME FAVRE

A man walks past the entrance to the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing in Hong Kong, China, Aug. 16, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Hang Seng, the benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, closed Friday with a slight rise and ending a volatile week which saw the indicator drop to its lowest level in three months due to instability caused by rising trade tensions between China and the United States.

As the world's two largest economies faced-off over import tariffs, Hong Kong stocks registered their worst weekly results since March end, registering accumulated losses of 3.2 percent.