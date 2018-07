Hong Kong Stocks retained their upward trend on Wednesday, with the benchmark Hang Seng index rising 0.90 percent, buoyed by strong gains recorded by markets in the United States ahead of US-European Union talks on trade-related tensions.

The Hang Seng climbed 258.33 points to close at 28.920 points while the Hang Seng China Enterprises index, which tracks Chinese companies registered in Hong Kong, gained 0.91 percent or 100.24 points to close at 11,074.16 points.