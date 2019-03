Students hand a letter addressed to Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam to a representative of Guardian Property Management, the security company guarding the Hong Kong Government's Central Government Offices, as Hong Kong students strike to protest climate change, Central Government Offices, Admiralty, Hong Kong, China, Mar 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

Hundreds of students from Hong Kong on Friday joined the global strike against climate change and to demand concrete government action to mitigate it under the slogan "There is no Planet B".

The protesters, who joined an international strike inspired by the Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg, are demanding the use of more sources of renewable energy to avoid the destruction of natural resources and the environment, among other things.