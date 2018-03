Workers in protective gear cull chickens at the Cheung Sha Wan Temporary Wholesale Poultry Market in Hong Kong, China, 07 June 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong on Tuesday suspended imports of poultry meat and eggs from certain parts of the United States, France and Mexico, following a warning of new outbreaks of avian flu by the World Organization for Animal Health.

The Special Administrative Region's Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department issued a statement on Tuesday detailing the extent of the ban.