A child runs to his cabin at the San Tin Community Isolation Facility in Hong Kong, China, 16 March 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong will start to ease its anti-Covid restrictions next month, its chief executive announced Monday, as its fifth wave of Covid infections showed signs of abating.

From Apr. 1, flights from countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and France will be allowed into Hong Kong, and travelers arriving in the city will be required to quarantine in a hotel for seven days instead of two weeks.