Pro-China supporters display People's Republic of China flags outside the Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong, China, 09 February 2021. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, accused of colluding with foreign forces, will remain in prison after the city's top court on Tuesday upheld an appeal by the government against his release on bail in December.

Lai can appeal the ruling by the Court of Final Appeal. EFE-EPA