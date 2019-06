Protesters take part in a rally to demand a complete withdrawal of an extradition bill in Hong Kong, China, June 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

An attempt by Hong Kong's leader to push a Beijing-backed extradition bill galvanized unprecedented resistance to tighter mainland control, presenting Chinese President Xi Jinping with the most high-profile challenge yet to his authority, according to a report by the Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Monday.

On Sunday, a massive crowd of protesters flooded central Hong Kong capping a week of demonstrations and at times violent confrontations between protesters and police.