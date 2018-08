A Chinese opera actor sits in the backstage of a temporary bamboo theater in celebrations of the Hungry Ghost Festival in Hong Kong, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEROME FAVRE

A temporary altar is set up on a playground in celebrations of the Hungry Ghost Festival in Hong Kong, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Chinese opera actors perform in a temporary bamboo theater in celebrations of the Hungry Ghost Festival in Hong Kong, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Members of the public watch Chinese opera performance in a temporary bamboo theater in celebrations of the Hungry Ghost Festival in Hong Kong, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Chinese opera actors make up in the backstage of a temporary bamboo theater in celebrations of the Hungry Ghost Festival in Hong Kong, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEROME FAVRE

A Chinese opera actor makes up in the backstage of a temporary bamboo theater in celebrations of the Hungry Ghost Festival in Hong Kong, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Across Hong Kong on Saturday people continued to celebrate the Ghost month trying to appease ghosts with food, prayers and Chinese operas in the run up to the Yu Lan or Hungry Ghosts festival on Aug. 25.

In Hong Kong, the festival is widely celebrated by the Chiu Chow community, which traces their roots to the Guangdong province.