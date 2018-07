A handout photo made available by Thai Navy Seal on Jul. 04, 2018 shows Thai soldiers carry equipment inside a cave complex during the ongoing rescue operations for the child soccer team and their assistant coach, at Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand. EPA-EFE/FILE/THAI NAVY SEAL / HANDOUT ONLY WATERMARKED VERSION AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A Thai navy officer carries a pig's head to worship celestrial guardians and spirits as the rescue operations for the child soccer team and their assistant coach are ongoing, at the Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

The parents of Thai boys who are trapped in a cave watch a video showing the children, being treated for their minor injuries, as the rescue operations for the child soccer team and their assistant coach are ongoing, at the Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Rescue teams on Thursday are set to assess if a reduction in water level in a cave in Thailand, where 12 children with their soccer coach have been trapped since Jun. 23, could speed up the rescue mission.

Narongsak Osotthanakorn, governor of Northern Province of Chiang Rai, where the cave is located, said during a press conference that the mission would be carried out in stages, focusing on getting children with better physical and psychological conditions out first.