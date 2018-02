(FILE) South Korean soldiers are seen at the DMZ Museum near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Goseong, Gangwon province, South Korea, Feb. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A South Korean soldier walks at the DMZ Museum near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Goseong, Gangwon province, South Korea, Feb. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

(FILE) A general view of the DMZ Museum near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Goseong, Gangwon province, South Korea, Feb. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Visitors look over the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) from the Goseong Unification Observatory viewing platform with ribbons attached to a rail near Goseong, South Korea, Feb. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

(FILE) A visitor looks at exhibits in the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) Museum, near Goseong, South Korea, Feb. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Deeply marked by the war and the division of the two Koreas, the South Korean province of Gangwon is relieved that their northern neighbor is participating in what has been dubbed the "Peace Games".

Ticket sales suggest the “Peace Games” have public support, as Lee Hee-beom, head of the PyeongChang Organizing Committee, told a press conference Tuesday that he’s confident all spots will sell out and that 7,000-10,000 tickets are purchased daily, Yonhap News agency reported.