People load a dead body onto an ambulance in the aftermath of a fire that broke out at a Covid-19 hospital inside a mall in Mumbai, India, 26 March 2021. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

People carry a dead body as relatives react in the aftermath of a fire that broke out at a Covid-19 hospital inside a mall in Mumbai, India, 26 March 2021. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

A firefighter at work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a Covid-19 hospital inside a mall in Mumbai, India, 26 March 2021. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

At least 10 people died Friday in a massive fire that engulfed a shopping mall housing a hospital to treat Covid-19 patients in India's financial hub of Mumbai, officials said.

Some 70 people were evacuated from the hospital located on the top floor of the complex in the heart of the city, one of the most crowded in the world. EFE-EPA