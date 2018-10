Photograph showing a family affected by the earthquake sleeping outside their home in Port-de-Paix, Haiti, Oct 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Orlando Barria

Photograph showing a girl affected by the earthquake sleep next to their home in Port-de-Paix, Haiti, Oct 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Orlando Barria

Already short of beds and supplies, the hospital in this town near the epicenter of the magnitude-5.9 earthquake that struck northwestern Haiti over the weekend was struggling Monday to cope with the large number of people needing help.

Port-de-Paix accounts for eight of the 12 confirmed fatalities from Saturday's temblor.