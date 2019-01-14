Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (c.) and first lady Cilia Flores (l.) arrives at a session of the National Constituent Assembly on Jan. 14, 2019, where he blames the opposition for the electricity outage Saturday night at the University Clinical Hospital (HCU) of Caracas that left at least two patients dead. EFE-EPA/Cristian Hernandez

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (r.) and first lady Cilia Flores attend a session of the National Constituent Assembly on Jan. 14, 2019, where he blames the opposition for the electricity outage Saturday night at the University Clinical Hospital (HCU) of Caracas that left at least two patients dead. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (c.) attends a session of the National Constituent Assembly on Jan. 14, 2019, where he blames the opposition for the electricity outage Saturday night at the University Clinical Hospital (HCU) of Caracas that left at least two patients dead. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro blamed the opposition Monday for the electricity outage Saturday night at the University Clinical Hospital (HCU) of Caracas that left at least two patients dead.

"They sabotaged the electrical charging and recharging systems, they detached them, they took them away, all to create a show for the international media," Maduro said during the presentation of his report and accounts to the National Constituent Assembly (ANC), a forum made up of Chavistas only whose legitimacy many countries refuse to acknowledge.