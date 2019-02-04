French President Emmanuel Macron meets Gilles Le Gendre, head of the La Republique en Marche (LREM) parliamentary group at the National Assembly at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Feb. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/BENOIT TESSIER

Spain's government on Monday joined a host of European Union member states in recognizing a United States-backed opposition leader as the interim Venezuelan president after a deadline for the embattled incumbent to call early elections expired.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said his Socialist Party government recognized Juan Guaidó as the legitimate interim leader of the crisis-struck South American nation, heaping further pressure on Nicolás Maduro, who has so far shunned calls to slate early elections as a way to end his country's political crisis.