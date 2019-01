Members of the police cordon off an office of the UPS company in New Jersey, United States, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Michael Candelori

Police reinforcements arrive outside an office of the UPS company in New Jersey, United States, Monday Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/Michael Candelori

An armed man who burst into a United Parcel Service facility in southern New Jersey early Monday and took two people hostage was arrested and the captives rescued, authorities said.

Police burst into the UPS building in Logan Township, east of Philadelphia, shot and wounded the attacker and took him into custody, Web site NJ.com said.