A man works on preparing a hot air balloon during the 10th Putrajaya International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta at Putrajaya, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mar. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A hot air balloon floats near the Seri Wawasan bridge, during the 10th Putrajaya International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta at Putrajaya, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mar. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A hot air balloon in a shape of clown from Slovakia (R) and a hot air balloon in shape of teddy bear from Taiwan (L) fly in the sky during the 10th Putrajaya International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta at Putrajaya, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mar. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A hot air balloon with shape of teddy bear from Taiwan flies near a buillding during the 10th Putrajaya International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta at Putrajaya, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mar. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A hot air balloon flies during the 10th Putrajaya International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta at Putrajaya, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mar. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A hot air balloon in the shape of clown from Slovakia flies near a buillding during the 10th Putrajaya International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta at Putrajaya, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mar. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A four-day international hot-air balloon event kicked off near Malaysia's capital on Thursday, with a motley collection of about 20 colorful balloons providing sky-scanners with an unusual sight, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

The eye-catching balloons could be spotted floating over the streets of Putrajaya – located just about 35 kilometers (22 miles) to the south of Kuala Lumpur – as part of the 10th annual Putrajaya Hot Air Balloon Fiesta.