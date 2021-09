A general view shows 20 co-accused, excluding 'Hotel Rwanda' hero Paul Rusesabagina, who did not physically attend court for the verdict as he has been boycotting hearings claiming the trial was not fair, at the Supreme court in Kigali, Rwanda, 20 September 2021. EFE/EPA/EUGENE UWIMANA

Callixte Nsabimana (R), also known as Sankara, talks with his lawyer as he attends court with 19 other co-accused, excluding 'Hotel Rwanda' hero Paul Rusesabagina, who did not physically attend court for the verdict as he has been boycotting hearings claiming the trial was not fair, at the Supreme court in Kigali, Rwanda, 20 September 2021. EFE/EPA/EUGENE UWIMANA