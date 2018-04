Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom announces during a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, 19 April 2018, that a direct hotline between the leaders of the two Koreas will open the following day. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The Presidential office in Seoul said on Thursday that a hotline between the leaders of North and South Korea would be opened.

The direct line between Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in was set up ahead of their forthcoming meeting on Apr. 27, the first of its kind in 11 years.