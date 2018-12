US President Donald J. Trump arrives to sign the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 farm bill in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex grounds in Washington, DC, USA, Dec. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Republican Speaker of the House from Wisconsin Paul Ryan (C) leaves the House floor as lawmakers prepare to vote on a new budget resolution to avert a government shutdown at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, Dec. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (C, right) and Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (C) speak to the media as lawmakers prepare to vote on a new budget resolution to avert a government shutdown at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, Dec. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

The United States House of Representatives Thursday approved more than $5 billion in funding for a border wall in its new spending bill, close to 24 hours before the partial government shutdown deadline.

The spending bill was approved by the house with 217 votes in favor (all Republican), and 185 against, only eight of which were cast by Republicans.