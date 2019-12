US President Donald J. Trump (R) speaks as he welcomes Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez (L) to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC., USA, 13 December 2019. EPA-EFE/OLIVER CONTRERAS/POOL

Members of the United States House of Representatives' Judiciary Committee assembly for a vote on two articles of impeachment against US President Donald J. Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 13 December 2019. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEMANSKY

The chairman of the United States House of Representatives' Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, (D-NY), speaks ahead of a committee vote on articles of impeachment against US President Donald J. Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 13 December 2019. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEMANSKY

A committee of the United States' House of Representatives voted Friday along party lines to approve two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

The Judiciary Committee approved the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress by tallies of 23-17. All of the votes in favor were cast by members of the Democratic Party, which controls the US lower house, and all of the "no" votes came from Republicans.