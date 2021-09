(L-R) Acting Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Dan Scavino, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications, and Jared Kushner, Presidential advisor and President Trump's son-in-law, depart the White House with President Donald Trump, in Washington, DC, USA, 27 May 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/KEVIN DIETSCH / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and his Chief of Staff Mark Meadows (R) walk on the South Lawn of the White House before he enters his motorcade in Washington, DC, USA, on 12 September 2020. US President Trump is travelling to Reno, Nevada. EPA-EFE FILE/Oliver Contreras / POOL

The US House select committee investigating the January assault on the Capitol building announced Thursday it has issued subpoenas to four allies of former president Donald Trump.

Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows, Meadows' deputy Dan Scavino, former acting defense secretary's chief of staff Kash Patel, and former advisor and campaign manager Steve Bannon have been called to appear at depositions in the coming weeks.