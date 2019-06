US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies before a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on oversight of the Commerce Department, including 'questions regarding the ongoing preparations for the census, the addition of a citizenship question, and other topics', on Capitol Hill in Washington DC on March 14, 2019. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US Attorney General William Barr (l), with then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in the background, holds a press conference at the Justice Department in Washington DC on April 18, 2019. EFE-EPA/Erik S. Lesser

The House Oversight Committee on Wednesday approved a resolution to hold US Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt of Congress for failing to provide to lawmakers information related to the administration's decision to include a question about citizenship on the 2020 Census.

The measures was approved by a vote in committee of 24-15, with all the Democrats and one Republican, Justin Amash, voting for it and all 15 "no" votes coming from Republicans.