The Democratic Party of the United States on Monday introduced a resolution to the House of Representatives condemning the statements made by the country's president during a recent summit with his Russian counterpart in Helsinki.
Donald Trump was widely criticized by opponents and members of his own Republic Party for his remarks during a joint press conference on Jul. 16 with Vladimir Putin, in which he raised doubts over the US intelligence community's findings that Russia had meddled in the 2016 presidential elections.