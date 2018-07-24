House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi responds to a question from the news media during a press conference in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shake hands during a joint press conference in the Hall of State at Presidential Palace following their summit talks, in Helsinki, Finland, Jul. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

The Democratic Party of the United States on Monday introduced a resolution to the House of Representatives condemning the statements made by the country's president during a recent summit with his Russian counterpart in Helsinki.

Donald Trump was widely criticized by opponents and members of his own Republic Party for his remarks during a joint press conference on Jul. 16 with Vladimir Putin, in which he raised doubts over the US intelligence community's findings that Russia had meddled in the 2016 presidential elections.