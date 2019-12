House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (2-L) speaks beside House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (L), House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters (3-L), House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (3-R), House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (2-R) and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (R) during the unveiling of two articles of impeachment charging President Donald Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Dec. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (L), House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (C) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (R) arrive for a press conference to unveil two articles of impeachment charging President Donald Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Dec. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (2-R) speaks beside House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (L), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Back) and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel (R) during the unveiling of two articles of impeachment charging President Donald Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Dec. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (R) speaks beside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (L) during the unveiling of two articles of impeachment charging President Donald Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Dec. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Democrats in the House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, accusing him of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The first article alleges that Trump put his personal political interests ahead of the national interest, while the second article accuses the president of obstructing congressional efforts to investigate him, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said.