Supporters of Houthi rebels hold up their weapons during a gathering to show support to the Houthi rebels in Sanaa, Yemen, Dec. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YAHYA ARHAB

A Houthi drone attack on a government military parade in the southern Yemeni city of Lahj killed at least five people on Thursday and left several high-ranking officers among the wounded, military sources told EFE.

Among those injured were the Yemeni army's chief of staff, his deputy and the head of military intelligence, all of whom are loyal to the country's internationally recognized President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity in order to protect their identities.