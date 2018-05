A Yemeni soldier (L) talks to a woman in front of a petrol station allegedly destroyed by Saudi-led airstrikes in Sana'a, Yemen, 27 May 2018. According to reports, at least six Yemenis were killed and 10 others wounded when Saudi-led airstrikes hit a petrol station in Sana'a. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A Yemeni watches the leader of the Houthis movement, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, delivering a speech on the pro-Houthi Al-Maseera television, as clashes intensify between the Houthis and Yemeni forces backed by the Saudi-led military coalition, in Sana'a, Yemen, 27 May 2018. According to reports, Yemeni troops backed by the Saudi-led coalition have moved closer to a key Houthis-held port and strategic city of Hodeidah after Yemeni government forces seized Houthis-held areas along the western coast. Most of Yemen's food and medicine imports and aid are shipped through Hodeidah port. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

The highest leader of Yemen's Houthi insurgency, Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi, on Sunday urged the rebels and the tribes loyal to the movement to defend the port city of Al Hudaydah, where forces loyal to Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi are preparing to break through.

The army and the tribes must continue and go towards the province of Al Hudaydah to reinforce the military situation, the leader said in a speech.