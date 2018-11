Yemeni government forces take part in military operations on Houthi positions in the port city of Hodeidah, Yemen, Nov. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/ FILE/Stringer

A Yemeni watches the leader of the Houthis movement, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, delivering a speech on the pro-Houthi Al-Maseera television in Sanaa, Yemen, May 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Yahya Arhab

The highest-ranking leader of Yemen's Houthi insurgents on Wednesday urged the rebel fighters and all those who are loyal to the movement to defend the port city of Hodeida, where pro-government forces are making advances.

Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi discussed the Hodeida situation during a televised speech in the wake of an intensified pro-government attack executed by Yemeni Resistance Forces – militias loyal to Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi backed by the United Arab Emirates.