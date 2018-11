Yemeni pro-government forces take part in military operations as they advance in the port city of Hodeidah, Yemen, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

The Yemeni minister of information has defected from the Houthi rebel militias to Saudi Arabia amid an assault by Saudi-backed government forces on Yemen's insurgent-held port city of Hodeida, a Saudi TV channel claimed on Sunday.

After his arrival in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, Abdulsalam Jaber reportedly appeared in a press conference, where he lashed out at the rebel group he abandoned.