Saleh al-Samad (L), the president of Houthis-formed political council, attends a rally against the Saudi-led military operations in Yemen, in Sanaa, Yemen, on March 26, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/YAHYA ARHAB

The political leader of Yemen's Houthi rebels was killed last week in an airstrike by the Saudi Arabia-led military coalition, the Houthi movement confirmed on Monday.

Saleh al-Sammad, the chairman of the Houthi's Supreme Political Council, died on Thursday in the northwest province of Hodeidah, according to the Houthis' al-Masirah TV.