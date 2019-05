Yemeni pro-government soldiers escort a team of the UN and the World Food Program at the key grain storage silos in the war-torn city of Hodeidah, Yemen, May 5, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NAJEEB ALMAHBOOBI

Yemen's Houthi rebels have begun on Saturday a unilateral withdrawal from two strategic ports on the Red Sea coast in the west of the country, under a United Nations-sponsored agreement with the internationally recognized government, Houthi sources reported.

Al-Masirah television, controlled by the Houthis, has announced that the withdrawal began in Saleef and Ras Isa ports, under the supervision of two UN teams.