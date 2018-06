A column of Yemeni government forces and vehicles move closer to the western port city of Hudaydah, Yemen, on June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NAJEEB ALMAHBOOBI

Yemen's Houthi rebels have regained the international airport of Hudaydah, a Yemeni coastal city on the Red Sea, hours after government forces had it under their controlled, according to a pro-rebel television channel Sunday.

Hundreds of Houthi militias, who are backed by Iran, forced the government troops to withdraw after intense clashes Saturday night, according to al-Masirah.