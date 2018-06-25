Supporters of Houthi rebels hold weapons during a gathering to mobilize more fighters into the port city of Hodeidah, in Sana'a, Yemen, June 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A supporter of Houthi rebels shouts slogans and holds up a weapon during a gathering to mobilize more fighters into the port city of Hodeidah, in Sana'a, Yemen, June 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Supporters of Houthi rebels take part in a gathering to mobilize more fighters into the port city of Hodeidah, in Sana'a, Yemen, June 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Houthi insurgent fighters gathered in Yemen's capital Sana'a Monday before mobilizing towards the contested port city of Hudaydah, which has been the subject of a military offensive spearheaded by troops loyal to the internationally-recognized Yemeni government in exile and its regional allies Saudi Arabia.

An epa-efe photojournalist in Sana'a documented lines of fighters standing along the roadside armed with Kalashnikov assault rifles, ostensibly ready to provide reinforcement to insurgent forces battling it out in the Red Sea port about 226 kilometers (140 miles) to the east.