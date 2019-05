Argentine ambassador in China Diego Guelar during the opening of a distribution center run by a Chinese firm in Shanghai, China, Thursday, May 30, 2019, EFE/Paula Escalada Medrano

Argentine exports to China have increased in the past few years, thanks to half a dozen distribution centers it has opened in the world’s second largest economy, the South American country’s ambassador in Beijing said on Thursday.

Diego Guelar in an interview with EFE insisted that the rapid growth in exports to China has shifted the paradigm towards value addition of products with main focus on direct sales from these business centers operated by the Chinese in the Chinese territory.