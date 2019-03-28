Boeing Co. needed the redesign of its crucial 737 jetliner to go swiftly and smoothly, so it pursued a path that reduced regulatory scrutiny and accommodated its biggest customer by requiring as little new training for pilots as possible, Dow Jones Newswires reported Wednesday in an article made available to EFE.
Many pilots now say Boeing's choices for the 737 MAX left them in the dark about a new feature whose malfunctioning has been implicated in one deadly crash and is under scrutiny for a possible role in a second -- disasters that claimed 346 lives.