A screen shows stock pricing information for the Boeing company at the end of the of the trading day at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, Mar 13, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

A heap of debris from the wreckage of an Ethiopia Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft is piled at the crash site near Bishoftu, Ethiopia, Mar 13, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Boeing Co. needed the redesign of its crucial 737 jetliner to go swiftly and smoothly, so it pursued a path that reduced regulatory scrutiny and accommodated its biggest customer by requiring as little new training for pilots as possible, Dow Jones Newswires reported Wednesday in an article made available to EFE.

Many pilots now say Boeing's choices for the 737 MAX left them in the dark about a new feature whose malfunctioning has been implicated in one deadly crash and is under scrutiny for a possible role in a second -- disasters that claimed 346 lives.