The coronavirus pandemic has forced a radical change in the way health centres operate with the creation of new at home services and a huge increase in the number of telephone consultations, a doctor at a Madrid facility told Efe Saturday.
How Covid-19 forced overhaul of Spain's health centres
Staff at the General Ricardos health centre in Madrid, Spain. 25 April 2020. EPA-EFE/ Mariscal
Staff tend to patients at the General Ricardos health centre in Madrid, Spain. 25 April 2020. EPA-EFE/ Mariscal
A worker at the General Ricardos health centre disinfects the premises in Madrid, Spain. 25 April 2020. EPA-EFE/ Mariscal
A health care worker collects samples for Covid-19 test at the General Ricardos health centre in Madrid, Spain. 25 April 2020. EPA-EFE/ Mariscal
A health care worker at the General Ricardos health centre performs a Covid-19 test on a patient in Madrid, Spain. 25 April 2020. EPA-EFE/ Mariscal
A view of the waiting room General Ricardos health centre in Madrid, Spain. 25 April 2020. EPA-EFE/ Mariscal
A view of the waiting room General Ricardos health centre in Madrid, Spain. 25 April 2020. EPA-EFE/ Mariscal
