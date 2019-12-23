Members of the public join in an interfaith candlelight vigil during a Mass of Remembrance for the victims of the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka, at St Mary's Cathedral, Sydney, Australia, 26 April 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/BIANCA DEMARCHI NO ARCHIVING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Police Special Task Force officer inspects Muslim cemetery during the search operation in Colombo, Sri Lanka 29 April 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Police and locals inspect the damage and fatalities at St. Sebastian's church in Katuwapitiya, Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, 21 April 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

An undated file image taken from a video released by the militant group calling itself Islamic State (IS), purportedly showing the caliph of the self-proclaimed Islamic State, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, giving a speech in an unknown location (reissued 27 October 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/ISLAMIC STATE VIDEO / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

US President Donald J. Trump announces that US special forces have killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi during a raid in Syria in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 27 October 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

Pro-democracy protesters hold an SOS sign and US national flags during a Thanksgiving rally in Edinburgh Place, Hong Kong, China, 28 November 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Riot police fire tear gas during a mass rally in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China, 27 July 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

An aerial view of Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters taking part in a rally organized by the Civil Human Rights Front ahead of the upcoming Human Rights Day, in Hong Kong, China, 08 December 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

A demonstrator protects himself from tear gas during a protest against the provisional government in La Paz, Bolivia, 15 November 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Rodrigo Sura

Bolivians celebrate the resignation of President Evo Morales, in La Paz, Bolivia, 10 November 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Martin Alipaz

Former Bolivian president Evo Morales arrives to the International Airport of Mexico City, Mexico, 12 November 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Mario Guzman

Greta Thunberg, the 16-years-old climate activist from Sweden, addresses world leaders at the start of the 2019 Climate Action Summit which is being held in advance of the General Debate of the General Assembly of the United Nations at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 23 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg leads a Fridays For Future rally demanding action against climate change, at Piazza Castello in Turin, northern Italy, 13 December 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Large crowds march during the Global Strike for Climate rally in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 20 September 2019 (issued 21 September 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A woman wearing a blindfold and a purple scarf takes part in a flash mob replicating Chile's viral feminist flash mob 'The Rapist is You' in support of Chilean women, in Pamplona, Spain, 14 December 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Villar Lopez

A group of mostly blindfolded women perform the viral protest 'Un violador en tu camino', also know as 'A Rapist in Your Path' at the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, DC, USA, 15 December 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ERIK S. LESSER