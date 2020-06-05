Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members display some passport and other documents after the arrest of Kamal Hossain, aka Haji Kamal, a suspected human trafficker at the media center of Rapid Action Battalion office Jatrabari, Gulistan Flyover, Dhaka, Bangladesh, 01 June 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

A man wears a face mask as he walks along of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 04 June 2020 (issued 05 June 2020). EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

By Azad Majumder

Dhaka, June 5 (efe-epa).– Ety Akter woke up with a message on her phone from a family friend in the Libyan capital Tripoli on May 28 that only contained a grisly photo of a human corpse.