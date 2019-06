A view of the Singapore Flyer with the financial district in the background before the start of Earth Hour 2010 in Singapore, Mar.27, 2009. EPA-EFE/FILE/STEPHEN MORRISON

With its innovative green development projects, Singapore, a tiny nation of just 5.5 million people, is inspiring many countries to emulate its environmental sustainability model.

Far from being just associated with its modern skyscrapers, the island nation has now become an extensive laboratory in green city planning and is attracting many foreign companies, seeking to address environmental challenges in the face of the alarming climate crisis.