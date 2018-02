A Cambodian worker paints over the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party's logo at its headquarters in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov. 18, 2017 after the Supreme Court ruled the party's dissolution. EPA-EFE/FILE/KITH SEREY

Cambodian police officers stand guard on a street near the Appeals Court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Feb. 01, 2018 that is expected to rule on a case following a bail request of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) leader Kem Sokha, who was formally charged with treason and espionage over an alleged plot with unnamed foreigners. EPA-EFE/FILE/MAK REMISSA

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (C), and President of the National Assembly Heng Samrin (L), attend a congress to reform their Cambodian People's Party (CPP), in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MAK REMISSA

Human Rights Watch on Friday urged the Cambodian government to immediately release a woman, who had fled to Thailand after an arrest warrant was issued against her for throwing a sandal at a poster of the country's prime minister last year.

Sam Sokha, a labor activist, had been detained in Bangkok since January, and was forcibly returned to Cambodia on Thursday by Thai authorities, despite being a United Nations-recognized refugee, a HRW statement said.