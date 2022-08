People hold placards during an event organized to mark International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 30 August 2022. EFE/EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

A woman reacts during an event organized to mark International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 30 August 2022. EFE/EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

People hold pictures of family members who went missing, during an event organized to mark International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 30 August 2022. EFE/EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

HRW: Bangladesh must allow UN assistance for enforced disappearances probe

The nonprofit Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Tuesday urged Bangladesh to allow transparent and independent investigations into cases of enforced disappearances in the Asian country.

The HRW statement came on the occasion of the International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances.