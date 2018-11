A lone pro-democracy demonstrator carries a yellow umbrella and chants slogans in front of a line of policemen in Mongkok, Hong Kong, China, Nov. 26, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/Jerome Favre

Human Rights Watch on Thursday called on Chinese authorities to drop charges against nine leaders of the so-called "Umbrella Revolution".

The activists are due to go on trial on Monday in Hong Kong for their involvement in the protests in 2014, and could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison.