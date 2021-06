A handout photo made available on 22 June 2021 by Cambodian Human Rights Organization LICADHO shows environmental activist Sun Ratha sitting in a police van near the Municipal Court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 19 June 2021 (issued 22 June 2021). EPA-EFE/LICADHO HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Tuesday demanded the Cambodian government release three environmental activists arrested last week in for documenting the dumping of raw sewage into a river.

The nonprofit also demanded the withdrawal of "baseless conspiracy and 'insulting the king' charges" against the three, affiliated with the environmental group Mother Nature Cambodia, which was founded by Spanish national, Alejandro González-Davidson.