People protest for human rights and democracy in Vietnam outside the White House during the visit of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong of Vietnam, in Washington DC, USA, Jul. 7, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Policemen patrol at a street near the courthouse where the trial of human rights lawyer Le Quoc Quan goes in Hanoi, Vietnam, Oct. 2, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Human Rights Watch on Monday called on Vietnamese authorities to release political prisoners and fulfill the commitments the country made to the United Nations to ensure civil rights are respected.

In a letter to the United Nations Human Rights Council, HRW said that Hanoi accepted 182 of the 227 recommendations made during the last UN Universal Periodic Review in 2014, but has "done little to honor its commitment" since.