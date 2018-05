An Indonesian soccer fan places candles for the victims of the bomb blasts that hit several places in Surabaya during a vigil in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

An Indonesian woman mourns near the coffin of Sri Puji, one of the victims killed during a church attack, in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT RIZKY

An Indonesian police officer stands guard near the scene of a bomb blast in front of a church in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROBERT RIZKY

Indonesian residents hold candles during a vigil for the victims of the church attacks in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROBERT RIZKY

Human Rights Watch on Tuesday condemned the use of children in a series of suicide attacks in the Indonesian city of Surabaya, which were carried out by two families and have been claimed by the Islamic State terror group.

On Sunday, a family of six - including two girls aged nine and 12 - detonated explosives at three churches in Surabaya, the country's second city, which killed 18 people including the family and injured more than 40 people.