International NGO Human Rights Watch on Monday criticized China's government and private sector companies for alleged gender discrimination against women in job advertising and employment.

According to a HRW report released in Hong Kong on Monday, in 2018 one in every five ads for public jobs in China was looking for "men only," or said "men preferred," while in 2017, 13 percent of the job postings were aimed at male candidates, even in well-known private companies.