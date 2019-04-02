Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Tuesday called "a disaster" Singapore's proposal to penalize the dissemination of false news being debated by the city-state's parliament.

"This draft law will be a disaster for human rights, particularly freedom of expression and media freedom," said Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of HRW. "The definitions in the law are broad and poorly defined, leaving maximum regulatory discretion to the government officers skewed to view as 'misleading' or 'false' any news that challenges Singapore’s preferred political narratives."