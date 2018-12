A cross is seen over the Xuanwumen Catholic Church in Beijing, China, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Human Rights Watch called for the immediate release on Thursday of members of a Protestant church arrested in China's Chengdu province, including pastor Wang Yi, who was accused of inciting subversion.

Chengdu police arrested the Early Rain Covenant Church pastor and more than 100 members of that congregation after raids on their houses and the church on Dec. 9 and 10.